US-science-comedy FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Stand-up scientists use comedy to reach beyond the ivory tower

By Issam AHMED

State College, United States, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - By day, Kasha Patel works at NASA writing content for its website, but she spends her nights communicating scientific discovery through an altogether different medium: stand-up comedy.

"Part of my job is to help distinguish the difference between fact versus myth for the general public," the 28-year-old explained as she warmed up an audience at a recent bar gig n ...