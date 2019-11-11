The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

China handles 5,753 food crimes during campaign

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A total of 5,753 food-related crimes involving 8.67 billion yuan (around 1.24 billion U.S. dollars) of illicit money have been handled across China during a campaign against problems concerning the public wellbeing.
Launched by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission along with 15 other authorities as part of the CPC education campaign themed "staying true to our founding mission," the campaign ...

 

