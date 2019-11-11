San Francisco holds parade to honor U.S. veterans

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of people including many youths on Sunday attended the annual Veterans Day Parade in the North Beach neighborhood in San Francisco to honor U.S. war veterans.

The one-mile (1.6 km) parade included a convoy of motorcycles roaring through the street of Fisherman's Wharf, a famous tourist attraction in San Francisco, and proceeded west to the reviewing stand at Leavenworth Street.

Many participants wearing colorful military uniforms of different eras or u ...