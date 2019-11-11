BC-EU--Spain-Election 12, 1091

Socialists win Spanish election but far-right party surges<

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists won Spain's national election on Sunday but huge gains by the upstart far-right Vox party appear certain to widen the political deadlock in the European Union's fifth-largest economy<

