Heat suspend Waiters 10 games after âvery scary situationâ
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
The Miami Heat have suspended Dion Waiters for 10 games after his reported
panic attack on the team plane Thursday night from ingesting THC-infused
edibles.
Calling it a "very scary situation," the club announced Sunday that Waiters,
who has yet to play this season, would be suspended for conduct detrimental to
the team.
"We are very disappointed in Dion's actions this season that include the very
scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn ...
Subscribe