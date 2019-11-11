Heat suspend Waiters 10 games after âvery scary situationâ

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

The Miami Heat have suspended Dion Waiters for 10 games after his reported

panic attack on the team plane Thursday night from ingesting THC-infused

edibles.

Calling it a "very scary situation," the club announced Sunday that Waiters,

who has yet to play this season, would be suspended for conduct detrimental to

the team.

"We are very disappointed in Dion's actions this season that include the very

scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn ...