Israel-Jordan--diplomacy WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Farmers blocked as Israel-Jordan enclave deal expires
By Michael SMITH
=(Picture+Video)=
Naharayim, Israel, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Israelis were prevented from entering two Jordanian border enclaves on Sunday after a deal allowing farmers to work land there expired and as the Arab state's king reclaimed full sovereignty over the areas.
Israelis whose livelihood stemmed from the enclaves braced for losses, with the failure to renew a clause on the two territories as part of a 25-year-ol ...

 

