TN-DMK-CONSTITUTION - Will never allow tampering of Constitution's basic structure: DMK

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) DMK chief M K Stalin on Sunday asserted his party will never allow tampering of the basic structure of the Constitution, including secularism, and hit out at the BJP-led government accusing it of adopting a "big brother" attitude toward states.
The party also batted for amendments to the Constitution including one to make all 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule as India's official languages.
A special resolution to this effect was moved by Stalin and adopted at the DMK's ge ...

 

