TL-RTC-STRIKE (R) - TSRTC employees' unions to intensify stirfrom Nov 11

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) The 37-day-old indefinite strike by the transport employees in Telangana pressing various demands would be intensified from November 11, the unions announced on Sunday.

TSRTC-Joint Action Committee leader EAshwathamaReddy said the agitating employees would hold protests in front of the residences of MPs, MLCs and MLAs of the ruling TRS across the state on November 11 and on November 12 three union leaders would launch an indefinite fast ...