CAF Confederation Cup draw postponed to Tuesday
Johannesburg, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - The CAF Confederation Cup group draw scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to Tuesday at the Cairo offices of the Confederation of African Football.
A CAF statement confirmed that the draw for the second-tier competition would take place at 1200 local time (1000 GMT), but did not explain the 48-hour delay.
The seeded draw will divide the 16 survivors from three qualifying rounds into ...

 

