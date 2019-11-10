WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* France seal first Fed Cup title since 2003
* Mladenovic and Garcia win decisive doubles
* Mladenovic set up platform with opening singles (Adds France coach quotes, details)
MELBOURNE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.
Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive point, grinding down Ash Barty and Sam Sto ...
Subscribe