WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

* France seal first Fed Cup title since 2003

* Mladenovic and Garcia win decisive doubles

* Mladenovic set up platform with opening singles (Adds France coach quotes, details)

MELBOURNE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive point, grinding down Ash Barty and Sam Sto ...