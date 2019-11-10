The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Fbl-GER-Bundesliga-Mainz

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Schwarz becomes third Bundesliga coach fired in a week
=(Picture)=
Berlin, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Mainz sacked Sandro Schwarz as head coach on Sunday after more than two years in charge, making him the third boss to be dismissed by a Bundesliga club in the last week.
Schwarz, 41, was shown the door after Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to newly-promoted Union Berlin which followed last week's 8-0 drubbing at high-fliers RB Leipzig.
Schwarz's dismissal comes after Achim Beierlorzer was sacke ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 10th of November 2019 03:02:04 PM. All rights reserved.