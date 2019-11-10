Iran-oil WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Iran announces discovery of massive oil field

By Amir HAVASI

ATTENTION - ADDS Rouhani quotes, background ///

Tehran, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Iran has discovered a massive new oil field, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, a find that would boost its proven reserves by about a third in a rare piece of "good news" for an economy battered by US sanctions.

In a speech aired on state TV, Rouhani said the country's economy had stabilised despite punishing US measures against its senior lead ...