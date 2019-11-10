The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Israeli pro-settler politician approved as defense minister

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

JERUSALEM, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Israel's pro-settler lawmaker Naftali Bennett was approved on Sunday by the cabinet as defense minister.
Bennett, leader of the right-wing party New Right, will replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held also the portfolio of the defense ministry.
Netanyahu announced the new appointment on Friday.
Bennett is expected to hold the office for a short period until a new coalition government will be formed.
Israel's political system has been paralyz ...

 

