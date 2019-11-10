The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Interview: China's progress in maternal health crucial lesson for Africa: Board Chair of PMNCH

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NAIROBI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- African nations can draw lessons from China to advance their maternal health agenda through robust policies that encourage access to contraceptives and other reproductive health services for women, Helen Clark, Board Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) said on Saturday.
Clark, who was former New Zealand Prime Minister and first female United Nations Development Program (UNDP) administrator, said that China's success in family planning an ...

 

