Murder of Indonesia palm oil activists shows growing threat, rights groups say

* Two former journalists stabbed dead near Sumatra

plantation

* Police arrest businessman suspected of hiring their

killers

* Activists say violence linked to palm oil worsening

By Stanley Widianto and Jessica Damiana

JAKARTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The murder of two Indonesian

activists, which police say was ordered by a palm oil

businessman, highlights the escalating violence and threats

faced by environmentalists who challenge the industry, rights

