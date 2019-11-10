Murder of Indonesia palm oil activists shows growing threat, rights groups say
* Two former journalists stabbed dead near Sumatra
plantation
* Police arrest businessman suspected of hiring their
killers
* Activists say violence linked to palm oil worsening
By Stanley Widianto and Jessica Damiana
JAKARTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The murder of two Indonesian
activists, which police say was ordered by a palm oil
businessman, highlights the escalating violence and threats
faced by environmentalists who challenge the industry, rights
g ...
