China to host 4th Maritime Silk Road Int'l Arts Festival

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The fourth Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival will be held in Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, from Nov. 22 to 27.

The event will feature art performances, a forum on art development and an online arts festival, organizers said in a press conference in Beijing.

Jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the government of Fujian Province, the festival has attracted over 1,200 artists and 130 troupes from more than 40 countries and ...