Cambodia lifts house arrest restrictions on opposition figure
Phnom Penh, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Cambodia has freed a prominent opposition figure from house arrest more than two years after he was charged with treason, a court spokesperson told AFP on Sunday, after attempts by his colleagues to return to the country were thwarted.
Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and accused of plotting to overthrow the government of strongman Hun Sen, who has ruled sin ...

 

