"Marnie's World" by Oscar-winning directors to hit Chinese theaters

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- "Marnie's World," a German animated film by Oscar-winning directors Christoph Lauenstein and Wolfgang Lauenstein, is set to hit Chinese mainland theaters on Friday, Nov. 15, according to the China Film Distribution and Exhibition Association.

Also known as "Spy Cat," the film is loosely based on the Brothers Grimm's "Town Musicians of Bremen."

The film tells an adventure story of four crazy antiheroes, of whom the leader is Marnie, a house cat who has never ventured ...