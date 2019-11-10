Cricket-NZL-ENG-rain

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Rain delays New Zealand, England Twenty20 decider

Auckland, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Light rain in Auckland has delayed the start of the series-deciding fifth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Sunday.

The weather is clearing and the umpires expect play to start about 40 minutes late.

Under the series rules, only five overs are required per side to qualify as a completed game.

England levelled the series 2-2 with a record-breaking performance in the fo ...