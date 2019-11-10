Australian firefighters battle widespread blazes, brace for worse conditions

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Will Ziebell

MELBOURNE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Australian firefighters will

spend Sunday trying to contain bushfires as authorities warn

that widespread fire danger on Tuesday will stretch their

ability to protect people.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) said on

Sunday that they were expecting severe and extreme fire danger

across broad parts of Australia's most populous state, including

near the nation's largest city, Sydney.

"With so man ...