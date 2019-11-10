The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Woody Allen and Amazon end legal battle<
Woody Allen and Amazon.com have ended their legal battle<
NEW YORK (AP) - Woody Allen and Amazon.com have ended their legal battle.
The filmmaker had sued Amazon in February after the online giant ended his 2017 contract without ever releasing a completed film, "A Rainy Day in New York." Amazon had responded that Allen, whose daughter Dylan has accused him of molesting her when s ...

 

