Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Wolves' Traore handed surprise Spain call-up

Madrid, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Wolves winger Adama Traore was called up to the Spain squad on Saturday, despite reports suggesting the 23-year-old had decided to declare for Mali.

Traore's surprise selection for the Spanish national team was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a statement, which read: "Adama Traore, the Wolves player, will be the replacement for Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia in the national team's squad for the matches ag ...