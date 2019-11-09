Syria-conflict-US-Yemen-Muthana

US-born IS bride appeals again to come home from Syria

Washington, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - A US-born woman who says she regrets having joined the Islamic State group has appealed again to come home from the refugee camp where she lives with her small son in Syria.

The government is refusing to let Hoda Muthana return to the US, arguing that she is not an American citizen.

In an interview with NBC News published Saturday, Muthana said she "regrets every single thing" done by IS, which she joine ...