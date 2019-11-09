RugbyL-FRA-Top14 WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

World Cup stars shine as Toulouse hammer Clermont

By Illtud DAFYDD

=(Picture)=

Paris, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - France's Rugby World Cup stars shone on their return to the Top 14 as champions Toulouse convincingly beat Clermont 34-8 in a re-run of last season's final on Saturday.

Les Bleus' Sofiane Guitoune, Maxime Medard, Romain Ntamack and Alivereti Raka all scored in their first appearances since the quarter-final defeat by Wales in October, as the French top flight returned after a for ...