McCoy scores 3 times, Army beats UMass 63-7 to snap skid<

Sandon McCoy scores three touchdowns, Jabari Laws rushes for 140 yards and another score, and Army beats UMass 63-7, snaps five-game losing streak<

By JOHN KEKIS<

AP Sports Writer<

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Sandon McCoy scored three touchdowns on short runs, Jabari Laws rushed for 140 yards and another score, and Army's triple option overwhelmed UMass 63-7 on Saturday as ...