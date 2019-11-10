BC-FBC--UMass-Army, 0657
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
McCoy scores 3 times, Army beats UMass 63-7 to snap skid<
Sandon McCoy scores three touchdowns, Jabari Laws rushes for 140 yards and another score, and Army beats UMass 63-7, snaps five-game losing streak<
Army 63, UMass 7.
By JOHN KEKIS<
AP Sports Writer<
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) - Sandon McCoy scored three touchdowns on short runs, Jabari Laws rushed for 140 yards and another score, and Army's triple option overwhelmed UMass 63-7 on Saturday as ...
