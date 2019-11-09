BC-SOC--Leicester-Arsena, 0275

Vardy scores as Leicester beats Arsenal 2-0 in EPL<

LEICESTER, England (AP) - Jamie Vardy scored one goal and set up another as Leicester confirmed its status as a surprise Premier League title contender with a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday ...