BC-SOC--Leicester-Arsena, 0275
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Vardy scores as Leicester beats Arsenal 2-0 in EPL<
Jamie Vardy scored as Leicester confirmed its status as a surprise Premier League title contender with a 2-0 win over Arsenal<
AP Photo XSG122-1109191652, XSG131-1109191659, XSG138-1109191717, XSG137-1109191710<
Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<
LEICESTER, England (AP) - Jamie Vardy scored one goal and set up another as Leicester confirmed its status as a surprise Premier League title contender with a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday ...
Subscribe