The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-SOC--Tottenham-Sheffi, 0397

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Spurs frustrated in draw with Sheffield amid VAR dispute<
Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham but that wasn't enough to defeat Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw<
AP Photo AMB816-1109191620, AMB815-1109191639<
Eds: Updates with quotes. With AP Photos.<
LONDON (AP) - Back in Premier League action after his red card was overturned, Son Heung-min scored for Tottenham but that wasn't enough to beat Sheffield United in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
Beating Red Star Belgrade in the Champions Le ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 10th of November 2019 01:23:25 AM. All rights reserved.