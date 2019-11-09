fbl-ENG-Pr-Leicester-Arsenal

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Vardy, Maddison pull Leicester further clear of Arsenal

=(Picture)=

Leicester, United Kingdom, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Leicester opened up a nine-point lead over Arsenal in the battle for Champions League qualification and moved second in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over the Gunners on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison were the architects of another fine victory for the Foxes as the English duo struck in the space of seven second-half minutes.

Arsenal are now eight points ad ...