Lebanon to delay $2 bln Eurobond issuance, committed to paying maturities on time

BEIRUT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government is
delaying a Eurobond issuance of $2 billion that had been planned
for the end of the month but is fully committed to paying its
maturing Eurobonds on time, caretaker Finance Minister Ali
Hassan Khalil said on Saturday.
"Lebanon is committed to paying maturing treasury bonds in
foreign currency, Eurobonds, at their predetermined dates and
this commitment is confirmed," Khalil told Reuters.
He added that a plan ...

 

