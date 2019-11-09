Lebanon to delay $2 bln Eurobond issuance, committed to paying maturities on time

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIRUT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government is

delaying a Eurobond issuance of $2 billion that had been planned

for the end of the month but is fully committed to paying its

maturing Eurobonds on time, caretaker Finance Minister Ali

Hassan Khalil said on Saturday.

"Lebanon is committed to paying maturing treasury bonds in

foreign currency, Eurobonds, at their predetermined dates and

this commitment is confirmed," Khalil told Reuters.

He added that a plan ...