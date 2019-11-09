cricket-AFG-WIS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

West Indies beat Afghanistan to take 2-0 lead in one-day series

Lucknow, India, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs Saturday to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in their one-day series in a match put under threat by an invasion of moths.

West Indies scored 247-9 off their 50 overs with wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran hitting 67 off 50 balls to put a backbone in the innings. West Indies then bowled out Afghanistan for 200 in 45.4 overs.

Tens of thousands of ...