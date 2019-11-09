BC-FIG--Cup of China 2nd, 0423

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Shcherbakova wins Cup of China for 2nd Grand Prix title<

Fifteen-year-old Anna Shcherbakova of Russia won the women's free skate at the Cup of China to capture her second Grand Prix title of the season<

Eds: Updates with details, pairs result.<

CHONGQING, China (AP) - Fifteen-year-old Anna Shcherbakova of Russia won the women's free skate at the Cup of China on Saturday to capture her second Grand Prix title of the season.

Shcherbakova, who led after Friday's short program, underrota ...