Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court has tried to strike a balance in its verdict in the Ayodhya case, prominent lawyers said here on Saturday.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Noted criminal defence lawyer Amit Desai said the Apex court has delivered "substantial justice".

While there can be ...