Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court has tried to strike a balance in its verdict in the Ayodhya case, prominent lawyers said here on Saturday.
The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
Noted criminal defence lawyer Amit Desai said the Apex court has delivered "substantial justice".
While there can be ...

 

