New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said all parties should respect the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue and maintain India's age-old tradition of living together in harmony and brotherhood.
The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
"The Supreme Court of ...

 

