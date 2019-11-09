SC-SECURITY - Security around SC beefed up ahead of Ayodhya judgement
Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.
New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Security in and around the Supreme Court was increased on Saturday ahead of the judgment in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, with barricades being put on roads leading to the apex court's premises.
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce the judgment at 10:30 am.
A strong posse of security personnel have been deployed around the court complex and vehicles and pedestrians are being subjected to full checks.
Security outside the ...
Subscribe