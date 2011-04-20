The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

China Shouguang vegetable price index down 1.42 pct

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

JINAN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Shouguang vegetable price index, a barometer of the country's vegetable market, fell 1.42 percent to 93.65 points Saturday.
The closely-watched vegetable price index was published daily by the city of Shouguang, Shandong Province, China's major vegetable production base and its vegetable distribution and price-setting center.
The index was approved by the Ministry of Commerce in 2010 and first published on April 20, 2011 to offer more timely and accurate refer ...

 

