China Shouguang vegetable price index down 1.42 pct

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

JINAN, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Shouguang vegetable price index, a barometer of the country's vegetable market, fell 1.42 percent to 93.65 points Saturday.

The closely-watched vegetable price index was published daily by the city of Shouguang, Shandong Province, China's major vegetable production base and its vegetable distribution and price-setting center.

The index was approved by the Ministry of Commerce in 2010 and first published on April 20, 2011 to offer more timely and accurate refer ...