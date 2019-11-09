NASA unveils its first electric airplane - a work in progress

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Jane Ross

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif., Nov 8 (Reuters) - NASA, most

prominent for its many Florida-launched exploits into space,

showcased an early version of its first all-electric

experimental aircraft, the X-57 "Maxwell," on Friday at its

lesser-known aeronautics lab in the California desert.

Adapted from a Italian-made Tecnam P2006T twin-engine

propeller plane, the X-57 has been under development since 2015

and remains at least a year away from its f ...