2 dead, dozens injured as Australia wildfires raze homes<
2 people have died, several are missing, more than 30 are injured and over 100 homes destroyed by wildfires razing Australia's drought-stricken east coast<
By ROD McGUIRK<
Associated Press<
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Wildfires razing Australia's drought-stricken east coast have left two p ...
