BC-AS--Australia-Wildfir, 0574

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

2 dead, dozens injured as Australia wildfires raze homes<

2 people have died, several are missing, more than 30 are injured and over 100 homes destroyed by wildfires razing Australia's drought-stricken east coast<

AP Photo AAP801-1108190849<

Eds: Updates with prime minister's comments and details of Queensland fires. Trims. With AP Photos.<

By ROD McGUIRK<

Associated Press<

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Wildfires razing Australia's drought-stricken east coast have left two p ...