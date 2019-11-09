Chile-politics-protests

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Protesters in Chile set fire to university, loot church

Santiago, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Demonstrators in Chile set a university building ablaze and ransacked a church Friday at the close of an otherwise peaceful rally marking three weeks of unprecedented protests against social and economic inequality.

Protesters clashed with police who had set up barricades to protect private Pedro de Valdivia University, and shortly thereafter the wooden roof of its 100-year-old administr ...