Indian court to rule on Hindu-Muslim dispute over destroyed mosque
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court is due to
rule on Saturday on the ownership of a centuries-old religious
site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslims, a dispute that
has cast a shadow of suspicion over the two communities for
decades.
Thousands of paramilitary force members and police have been
deployed in the northern town of Ayodhya, where an ancient
mosque was razed in 1992 by hardline Hindus who believe the site
