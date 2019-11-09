Indian court to rule on Hindu-Muslim dispute over destroyed mosque

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court is due to

rule on Saturday on the ownership of a centuries-old religious

site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslims, a dispute that

has cast a shadow of suspicion over the two communities for

decades.

Thousands of paramilitary force members and police have been

deployed in the northern town of Ayodhya, where an ancient

mosque was razed in 1992 by hardline Hindus who believe the site

