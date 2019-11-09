The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

China's Oct PPI falls 1.6% y/y, CPI rises to near eight-year high

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices fell
1.6% in October from a year earlier, the steepest fall since
July 2016, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on
Saturday, as manufacturing continues to struggle with weak
demand.
Analysts had expected factory gate prices to fall 1.5%
year-on-year.
The producer price index (PPI), seen as a key barometer of
corporate profitability, fell 1.2% year-on-year in September.
The consumer pr ...

 

