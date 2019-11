US-Iran-nuclear-diplomacy-Pompeo

URGENT Pompeo slams Tehran's 'intimidation' of IAEA inspector as 'outrageous'

Washington, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday slammed Tehran's treatment of an inspector with the UN's nuclear watchdog last week as "an outrageous and unwarranted act of intimidation."

The top US diplomat said Iran "detained" the inspector, who the International Atomic Energy Agency has said had been briefly prevented from leaving Iran.

Iran said Thursday it had cancelled the in ...