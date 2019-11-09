UPDATE 2-Bond stayed for ex-Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Recasts for appeal by prosecutors)

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A ruling by a U.S. judge granting

bond on Friday to a former Twitter employee accused of

spying for Saudi Arabia was stayed after U.S. prosecutors said

they appealed the decision.

Magistrate Judge Paula McCandlis, of the U.S. District Court

in Seattle, granted Ahmad Abouammo, 41, bond with travel

restrictions while he awaited trial. But the ruling was stayed

after prosecuto ...