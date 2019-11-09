The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Bond stayed for ex-Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

(Recasts for appeal by prosecutors)
By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A ruling by a U.S. judge granting
bond on Friday to a former Twitter employee accused of
spying for Saudi Arabia was stayed after U.S. prosecutors said
they appealed the decision.
Magistrate Judge Paula McCandlis, of the U.S. District Court
in Seattle, granted Ahmad Abouammo, 41, bond with travel
restrictions while he awaited trial. But the ruling was stayed
after prosecuto ...

 

