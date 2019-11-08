fbl-ESP-Liga newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Real Sociedad latest leader of topsy-turvy La Liga

Madrid, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - Basque outfit Real Sociedad went top of Spain's La Liga on Friday thanks to a 1-1 draw at home against bottom side Leganes.

In a season which has seen several sides go top, including Granada, Real Sociedad have 23 points from 13 games with Barcelona and Real Madrid just a point behind with two games in hand and both playing on Saturday.

Leganes striker Mikel Merino got the away side off the mark in the 63rd min ...