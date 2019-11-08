Italy-steel-environment-jobs lead

At the Taranto steelmill, disillusioned workers await its fate

Taranto, Italy, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - Disillusioned, tired, and now at risk of losing their jobs, workers at the Taranto steelmill faced Friday an uncertain future as global giant ArcelorMittal decides if it will walk away from Europe's biggest integrated plant.

The world's largest steelmaker generated shockwaves Mond ...