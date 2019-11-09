BC-LT--AP Explains-Brazi, 0638
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
AP Explains: Brazil judge orders ex-leader Da Silva freed<
AP Explains: A Brazilian judge ordered the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, who had been jailed as part of a sprawling corruption investigation. Here's the background.<
AP Photo XLC105-1108191732, XLC101-1108191640, ERA110-1107191934<
Eds: Updates with judge ordering release of Da Silva. With AP Photos.<
By MAURICIO SAVARESE<
Associated Press<
SAO PAULO (AP) - Former Brazilian President Luiz ...
Subscribe