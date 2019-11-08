UPDATE 2-Mauritius elects incumbent PM for five-year term

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with final results)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mauritius' ruling Militant

Socialist Movement (MSM) has won more than half of the seats in

parliament, securing incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar

Jugnauth a five-year term, the final election results showed on

Friday.

Thursday's vote was dominated by calls for fairer

distribution of wealth on the prosperous Indian Ocean island of

1.3 million people, which touts itself as ...