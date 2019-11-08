UPDATE 2-Mauritius elects incumbent PM for five-year term
By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mauritius' ruling Militant
Socialist Movement (MSM) has won more than half of the seats in
parliament, securing incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Kumar
Jugnauth a five-year term, the final election results showed on
Friday.
Thursday's vote was dominated by calls for fairer
distribution of wealth on the prosperous Indian Ocean island of
1.3 million people, which touts itself as ...
