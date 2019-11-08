LDALL CYCLONE - 'Bulbul' becomes very severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall on Sunday

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: incorporating related stories)

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (PTI) With the cyclone 'Bulbul' intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm and triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal, the two states are bracing for the impact.

The Met department in the two states said the cyclone is likely to make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh in the early hours of Sunday, bringing in its wake heavy rain and gusts of up to 135 kmph in the coastal areas.

The weatherman sai ...