Froome says hip surgery went perfectly

London, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome said surgery to remove a metal plaque and six screws from his hip went perfectly as his bid to regain full fitness overcame another hurdle on Friday.

Froome fractured a thigh, elbow and vertebrae in a high speed crash during June's Criterium du Dauphine stage race.

But his burning ambition to win a fifth Tour de France title next July and a possible partici ...