Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi By Manash Pratim Bhuyan (Eds: Updating with more quotes)

Lahore, Nov 8 (PTI) Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on the two days.

Kartarpur corridor is a "corridor of love" and there is no sinister design in it, he ...