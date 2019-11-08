The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-EU--World Court-Ukrai, 0386

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UN court says it has jurisdiction in Ukraine-Russia case<
The highest UN court says it has jurisdiction in a case brought by Ukraine that alleges Russia breached treaties on terrorist financing and racial discrimination<
Eds: Updates with detail, background. Adds byline.<
By MIKE CORDER<
Associated Press<
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - The United Nations' highest court ruled Friday that it has jurisdiction in a case brought by Ukraine that alleges Russia breached treaties on ter ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 8th of November 2019 06:47:26 PM. All rights reserved.