UN court says it has jurisdiction in Ukraine-Russia case<

The highest UN court says it has jurisdiction in a case brought by Ukraine that alleges Russia breached treaties on terrorist financing and racial discrimination<

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - The United Nations' highest court ruled Friday that it has jurisdiction in a case brought by Ukraine that alleges Russia breached treaties on ter ...